The A487 Porthmadog bypass remains today (22nd December) as investigations continue into to a fatal collision.
Road users are advised to avoid the area and use the signed diversion route.
A police spokesperson thanked the public for their “continued patience” whilst t hey deal with the incident.
Further updates with regards to road closures will be made tomorrow.
“North Wales Police offer their deepest condolences to the families,” the spokesperson added.
“We would ask people to respect their privacy during this difficult period. We will be making no further statements with regards to the circumstances of the collision at this time.
“We repeat our appeal for anyone who was travelling on the A487 between 9pm and 9:40pm on Saturday 20th December who witnessed the collision or may have dashcam footage, to get in touch with police.
“If you have any information, please contact us via webchat or by calling 101, quoting reference C196768.”
