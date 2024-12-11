Tywyn and Aberdyfi fire crews attended six calls during Storm Darragh - a flat fire, one flooding, two automatic fire alarms going off and one welfare check.
North Wales Fire and Rescue Service Head of Planning, Performance and Transformation Anthony Jones thanked “dedicated” staff and colleagues within partner organisations who worked through the storm.
“I’d also like to thank the public who demonstrated understanding and patience while following our advice relating to severe weather.”
Mr Jones was less impressed with calls from people who had got stuck after driving through flooding.
“These calls tied up control staff and responding crews when resources were stretched.
“Heed advice - including keeping away from flooded areas and avoiding driving through floodwater.”