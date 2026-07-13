Crews continue to fight fires in the Rhinogydd mountain range, Harlech, and at Conwy Mountain near Capelulo, and Braichmelyn Forestry, Bethesda.
A North Wales Fire and Rescue Service update at 2.25pm today (Monday, 13 July) to say they “are in attendance and actively monitoring the situation of the fire located in the Rhinogydd mountain range above the village of Llanbedr. The fire is likely to be burning for some time, and we’d continue to appeal for people to keep away from the area.”
They added: “At Brynford, Halkyn Mountain, the fire have now been brought under control and crews have been stood down.
“We are aware that some members of the public are continuing to enter the affected near Capelulo area despite repeated safety warnings. We urge people to stay away from Conwy Mountain and surrounding areas. Public access can hinder emergency operations, create additional safety risks and impact our ability to respond effectively.
“We would like to thank local communities for their continued support and co-operation, as well as our partner agencies for their ongoing assistance.”
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