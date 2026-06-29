An exhibition of peace artworks made in Meirionnydd is on display at Capel Ebeneser, Dolgellau.
It is a celebration of a year-long project funded by the Arts Council of Wales’ Llais y Lle fund.
In 2025, Llinos Griffin from Penrhyndeudraeth was one of 15 successful artists to receive funding for the Byw Mewn Heddwch (To Live in Peace) project, a celebration of the Wales’ Women’s Peace Petition 1923-24, giving the local women and the young people from GISDA in Blaenau Ffestiniog the chance to discuss peace in creative ways.
Over 70 people took part in workshops in Penrhyndeudraeth, Talsarnau, Harlech, Dolgellau, Bala and Trawsfynydd.
The exhibition includes art installations with a peace table as a centrepiece, hats to celebrate the petition women, a peace window stitched in the form of a one-metre jigsaw and more.
Those who attend the exhibition can contribute by leaving their own peace messages emphasising that peace discussions should be continuous and endless.
Llinos said: “We should be discussing peace as often as we discuss war and conflict – on the news, amongst ourselves in community groups, in schools.
“There are horrendous situations across the world and our intention was to come together to process the world we live in, and talk about ways of expressing empathy, frustration and our peace messages.
“We’ve had intense discussions but also a lot of fun creating our art pieces – designing peace tattoos with the young people of GISDA for example. It’s so important for us all to express ourselves in a world that forces us not to.”
Ten female creative leaders from Meirionnydd ran the workshops with Llinos in creative writing, mixing balms, jewellery making and more. Elements of these are seen at the exhibition, which is open Thursdays-Sundays until 19 July.
Everyone is welcome to see that art and sit in peace with a cup tea and bara brith.
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