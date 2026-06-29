In 2025, Llinos Griffin from Penrhyndeudraeth was one of 15 successful artists to receive funding for the Byw Mewn Heddwch (To Live in Peace) project, a celebration of the Wales’ Women’s Peace Petition 1923-24, giving the local women and the young people from GISDA in Blaenau Ffestiniog the chance to discuss peace in creative ways.