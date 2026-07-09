More than £2,000 has been raised so far to help a Dolgellau couple who lost everything in a devastating house fire.
Glyn and Susan Jones are “overwhelmed by the kindness and generosity shown to them” following the fire on 20 June.
Their son, Gareth, said the blaze started in the garage and rapidly spread through the house.
“Although they both escaped safely, the fire destroyed virtually everything they owned,” he said.
“My father is 72 and semi-retired after spending more than 30 years working as a roofer. My mother is 70 and retired. They spent decades building their home and their lives together, only to lose it all in the space of a very short time.
“Among the things lost were several classic cars belonging to my father.
“A North Wales Fire and Rescue Service investigation concluded the fire originated within the engine bay of my father’s Triumph Stag. It then spread to the other classic cars in the garage before engulfing the garage itself and subsequently the house.
“However, the greatest loss for my mother has been the irreplaceable family photographs that covered the walls of their living room, along with her jewellery and countless personal possessions she simply didn’t have time to rescue.”
Dolgellau resident Annabelle Roberts has set up a GoFundMe page to help them. It has received £2,355 so far.
Annabelle’s page says: “The Jones family experienced every homeowner’s worst nightmare when a fire destroyed their home.
“Thankfully, everyone escaped safely and no one was seriously injured, but they have lost their home and many of their belongings.
“In a matter of hours, they were left without the everyday essentials most of us take for granted. As they begin the difficult process of rebuilding their lives, we would like to come together as a community to offer support during this incredibly challenging time.
“All funds raised will go directly towards helping the family with immediate needs such as clothing, toiletries, temporary accommodation, food, and other essential items, as well as supporting them as they work towards rebuilding their home and replacing what was lost.
“Any donation, no matter the size, will be greatly appreciated. If you are unable to donate, please consider sharing this page to help us reach others who may be able to support them.”
Gareth said he has three sisters and one, Anwen Jones, 33, was living at the property with her partner while they were saving for a deposit for their own home.
All four escaped the fire unharmed and are currently in temporary accommodation.
Passing on a message from his parents, Gareth said: “We have been overwhelmed by the kindness and generosity shown to us by our family, friends and the wider community.
“At a time when we’ve lost so much, the messages of support and donations have meant more to us than we can put into words.
“We are incredibly grateful to everyone who has helped us begin rebuilding our lives.”
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