Firefighters remain at Rhinogydd near Harlech, but help from a helicopter has helped them to tackle the blaze today, North Wales Fire and Rescue Service say.
In an update this afternoon, the fire service said they will remain at the site to monitor “a number of hotspots”.
A fire service spokesperson said: “The firefighting operation at Rhinogydd has continued at pace today, with the arrival of aerial support to assist crews tackling the wildfire across difficult and remote terrain.
“The helicopter has assisted crews in accessing hard-to-reach areas involved in fire, supporting efforts to contain the fire and prevent further spread.
“While there is no longer a fire front, a number of hotspots remain and firefighters will continue working over the coming days to bring them under control. The helicopter is due to return tomorrow to support firefighting operations from the air.”
Service Delivery Manager and Tactical Coordination Group Chair, Jami Jennings added: "Our crews have worked tirelessly over recent days in demanding conditions and today's combined aerial and ground response has helped strengthen our efforts to contain the fire. This remains a dynamic incident and work will continue over the weekend to monitor conditions.
"I would like to thank all those involved in the response, as well as the communities affected by these incidents, for their continued support and cooperation.
“You can continue to support us in the coming weeks during these dry conditions by avoiding the affected areas and taking extra care in the countryside.
"Avoid disposable barbecues, fully extinguish cigarettes, take litter home and never leave glass bottles behind. It only takes a small spark to start a fire in these dry conditions. If you spot a fire, get to a safe location and call 999 immediately."
Firefighters elsewhere continue to monitor several wildfire incidents across North Wales. Regular re-inspection visits are taking place at the following locations:
• Bangor Mountain
• Pentre Halkyn
• Pentrefelin, Holyhead
• Hope Mountain, Flintshire
• Mount Pleasant, Brymbo
• Sychnant Pass, Conwy
Looking to the weekend, while some rainfall is forecast and will provide welcome assistance to firefighting efforts, current forecasts suggest the amounts are unlikely to be sufficient to extinguish these fires completely. Conditions will therefore continue to require close monitoring.
Changing wind conditions may cause smoke to affect different communities over the weekend, particularly east of larger wildfire incidents and during the evening and overnight.
If you are affected by smoke, please remain indoors where possible and keep windows and doors closed. Once the smoke has dispersed please re-open windows and doors to ventilate your home. Please follow Public Health Wales advice for further information.
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