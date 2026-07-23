Police and firefighters are urging everyone to avoid North Wales wildfire spots after people attending incident locations needed to be rescued.
Jami Jennings, Service Delivery Manager and Tactical Coordination Group Chair, said: “Emergency services and partner agencies are under significant pressure, with resources focused on bringing these incidents under control, protecting communities and safeguarding lives. Travelling to affected areas not only puts individuals at risk but can also hinder emergency response efforts.
“Additional traffic generated by visitors can obstruct firefighting operations, delay emergency vehicles and place further strain on already stretched resources.”
Chief Inspector Ian Roberts, North Wales Police added: “Road closures and police cordons have been implemented to protect public safety and ensure emergency vehicles can access incident sites without delay. Ignoring these restrictions or attempting to bypass cordons is dangerous and may constitute a criminal offence. Anyone entering restricted areas or failing to follow police directions could be subject to enforcement action.”
The public is asked to support emergency responders by staying away from affected areas and following official updates from North Wales Fire and Rescue Service and adhering to North Wales Police road closure notices.
North Wales Fire and Rescue service remain in attendance at Rhinogydd mountains near Cwm Bychan Lake, close to Harlech and on the Trawsfynydd side of the mountain. Crews are monitoring the area, limiting fire spread and undertaking reactive firefighting.
There is also a North Wales Police drone in attendance supporting operations.
Firefighters also continue to monitor conditions as a precaution at Pentre Halkyn, Mount Pleasant in Brymbo, the mountain above Capelulo near Sychnant Pass, Hope Mountain in Flintshire, and Pentrefelin, Holyhead.
“We continue to ask members of the public to avoid affected areas, allowing emergency crews to work safely and ensuring access for operational vehicles,” a fire service spokesperson said.
“If you are affected by smoke, please shelter indoors and keep windows and doors closed. Please follow Public Health Wales for further advice.”
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