FOUR people had to be rescued after a car overturned near a mid Wales beauty spot on Thursday.
At 3.54pm on Thursday, 2 January, fire crews from Rhayader, Llandrindod Wells, Llanidloes, Welshpool and Aberystwyth responded to a road traffic collision, involving one car, at the Claerwen Reservoir in the Elan Valley, Rhayader.
The vehicle had overturned and come to rest on its side near the edge of the reservoir.
One of the four casualties from the car was conveyed to hospital by Coastguard Helicopter.
This incident was especially challenging due to the lack of light, difficult terrain, proximity to the water’s edge, poor radio and phone signal and icy conditions. and involved assistance from Dyfed-Powys Police, Welsh Ambulance, Brecon Mountain Rescue and Coastguard.