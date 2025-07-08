The Mayor of Aberystwyth will travel to Saint-Brieuc this week in a major step towards reviving the town's long-standing twinning relationship with the Breton coastal town.
The four-day visit, taking place from Thursday 10 July to Sunday 13 July, follows a visit to Aberystwyth earlier this year by nine members of the Saint-Brieuc Twinning Association.
The return visit is expected to build on those connections and explore fresh opportunities for cultural and community exchange — all while Saint-Brieuc plays host to the Tour de France, bringing a buzz of international activity and pride to the town.
The timing is especially meaningful, coming just days after Aberystwyth hosted the Lloyds National Cycling Championships (27–29 June), which brought hundreds of elite riders and spectators to the town.
The Mayor, Cllr Emlyn Jones said: “It’s a lovely coincidence that cycling is bringing both our towns into the spotlight within weeks of each other; It highlights just one of many shared interests between Aberystwyth and Saint-Brieuc, and we hope it will help spark new exchanges between our sporting communities.”
The Mayor will be supported by his consort, former Mayor and fellow councillor, Kerry Ferguson, on the visit, which includes a meeting with the Mayor of Saint Brieuc, Herve Guihard; an official reception, with guests from Saint Brieuc’s German twin town Alsdorf also attending, and a variety of other cultural events such as a visit to the town’s harbour.
Discussions are expected to focus on civic connections, fostering cultural exchange, and youth engagement, while celebrating the renewed spirit of friendship between the two towns.
Importantly, the visit is also intended to pave the way for grassroots exchanges between community groups.
Talks are already underway about potential partnerships between various clubs and groups in both towns. Aberystwyth Rugby Club, Aberystwyth Boxing Club, and Parti Dawns Aberystwyth are already in discussions with counterpart clubs in Saint Brieuc, and this visit aims to strengthen these relationships, with hopes of arranging friendly matches, workshops, and cultural performances.
Aberystwyth has other long standing international connections, including with Kronberg im Taunus, in Germany. Just last week, a group of 17 students from the Altkönigschule visited Aberystwyth as part of a school exchange programme.
This week, a large group of visitors from Kronberg’s Partnerschaftsverein (Partnership Association) is also in town for their annual holiday, continuing a long-standing tradition of warm and active links between the two communities.
Aberystwyth and Saint-Brieuc have been twinned since 1973, and Kronberg since 1997, with both relationships fostering cultural, educational and personal connections over the years. Other twin towns, including Yosano in Japan and Arklow in the Republic of Ireland, have also seen revivals over the past few years, with visits from both town’s mayors, and a visit to Yosano to celebrate 40 years of friendship and the formalisation of the twinning. Aberystwyth will also this summer play host to a tall ship from Arklow, carrying young people over the Irish Sea to meet with the young people of Aberystwyth.
Cllr. Emlyn Jones said, in regards to twinning as a whole: “The town council is proud to be focused not just on the vital issues within the town, but on expanding the twinning relationships that add so much to the tapestry of culture, sport, music, and life here in Aberystwyth.
“Our twinning partnerships not only provide us with an opportunity to build international connections, but draws people to Aberystwyth, and from Aberystwyth to our twin towns.
“Alongside the cultural, linguistic, musical, sporting, and other connections it enables all people, especially young people, to build, twinning shows our dedication to the history of Aberystwyth as an international town and the richness this adds to everyone involved.”
