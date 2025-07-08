Aberystwyth and Saint-Brieuc have been twinned since 1973, and Kronberg since 1997, with both relationships fostering cultural, educational and personal connections over the years. Other twin towns, including Yosano in Japan and Arklow in the Republic of Ireland, have also seen revivals over the past few years, with visits from both town’s mayors, and a visit to Yosano to celebrate 40 years of friendship and the formalisation of the twinning. Aberystwyth will also this summer play host to a tall ship from Arklow, carrying young people over the Irish Sea to meet with the young people of Aberystwyth.