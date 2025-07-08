Landmark legislation to ensure all children in Wales get the opportunity to become confident Welsh speakers has received Royal Assent, becoming law.
The Welsh Language and Education (Wales) Act aims to make significant progress towards the Welsh Government’s 2050 target of one million Welsh speakers by strengthening the role of the Welsh language in education, with the overarching goal of ensuring that all pupils of maintained schools in Wales are independent Welsh language users when they leave school.
First Minister Eluned Morgan said: “This Act builds on the excellent work already happening across Wales.
“It gives children and young people a better chance to become Welsh speakers, bringing us closer to our aim of one million Welsh speakers in Wales."
