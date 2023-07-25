Tywyn promenade was closed off last night after fears over a gas leak which prompted a major emergency services response.
The closure last night (24 July) was in response to the discovery of a propane tank with a broken valve. Police and the coastguard team made the tank safe and the area was reopened to the public.
Aberdyfi Coastguard Rescue Team said: “Just when the team thought they had been called out to every sort of incident - a new one comes along...
“A multi-agency response (police/fire/ambulance) to a propane tank with a broken valve in Tywyn.
“We were required to create a cordon whilst the vessel was made safe, meaning the promenade was shut off.
“Propane is heavier than air gas so can hang around and seep into drains, so a sizeable area needs to be cleared when there is potential for large gas escape.
“Fire service and LPG technicians made the tank safe, and we stood down.”
North Wales Police said: "We were called at around 6.15pm last night (24 July) to report a gas leak at a property in the Tywyn area. Officers attended and worked to evacuate the surrounding area as a precaution.
"A number of agencies attended, including the Fire Service, National Gas Emergency Line, Wales and West Utilities, Calor Gas and the coastguard.
"The site was declared safe shortly before 9pm."