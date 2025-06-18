Police, paramedics, Bronglais staff and firefighters staged a major incident simulation training for Aberystwyth University nursing students this week.
On Tuesday 17 June emergency services staff from across the region performed a simulated explosion designed to prepare nursing students for working on serious incidents.
To make the simulation as realistic as possible, the university recruited students from the Theatre, Film and Television departments to play patients.
Aberystwyth University’s Vice-Chancellor Professor Jon Timmis said: "The event was a great demonstration of the support from our partners and the community for the nursing education here - we are enormously grateful to them all.
“We cannot thank the staff from the emergency services enough for their help.
“The students and volunteers from the university and wider community who generously gave up their time also have our deep gratitude.
“Of course, we sincerely hope that we do not experience this kind of incident, but it is so important that our nursing students are prepared for even the rarest of eventualities.
“Training healthcare professionals underlines how the university is continuing its longstanding tradition of making a difference - growing knowledge, building communities and strengthening Wales.”
The simulation, which involved turning the Healthcare Education Centre on campus into a hospital for the day, included the first cohort of nursing students to go through the university, having started their training in September 2022 - graduating this summer.
Chief Inspector Richard Yelland from Dyfed Powys Police said the day was an “excellent opportunity to support the development of future frontline professionals”, adding: “The officers involved know that the next time they encounter the nursing students is likely to be at a time of crisis where their joint working skills are being tested to ensure the best outcome for members of our community.
“The success of such training events improves communication which is critical in such circumstances.”
