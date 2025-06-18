To make the simulation as realistic as possible, the university recruited students from the Theatre, Film and Television departments to play patients.

Drama students participated in the simulation, which aimed to train the student nurses how to respond to serious events ( Alex John Gilbey )

Aberystwyth University’s Vice-Chancellor Professor Jon Timmis said: "The event was a great demonstration of the support from our partners and the community for the nursing education here - we are enormously grateful to them all.

“We cannot thank the staff from the emergency services enough for their help.

“The students and volunteers from the university and wider community who generously gave up their time also have our deep gratitude.

“Of course, we sincerely hope that we do not experience this kind of incident, but it is so important that our nursing students are prepared for even the rarest of eventualities.

The simulation, which involved turning the Healthcare Education Centre on campus into a hospital for the day, included the first cohort of nursing students to go through the university, having started their training in September 2022 - graduating this summer.