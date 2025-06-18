A sponsored toddler walk organised to raise money for a lifesaving anti-choking device has collected over £1,000 so far, writes Doris O’Keefe.
The walk took place in Tywyn, Gwynedd, on Tuesday, 17 June, thanks to organiser Glenys Jones.
Glenys is a registered childminder in Aberdyfi who has run her popular and well-known Glennie's Childminding Service for almost 26 years.
The toddler walk along the seafront in Tywyn raised money for The Oliver Steeper foundation.
Glenys said: “The Oliver Steeper Foundation is a fabulous charity set up in memory of baby Oliver, who tragically passed away at just nine months due to a choking incident at his nursery.
“The foundation is raising money to provide - free of charge - a LifeVac anti-choking device to all registered early years settings in the UK so that no other family has to endure such a devastating loss.
“Having worked in childcare for the last 25 years I know how scary these choking incidents can be and what a valuable asset these devices would be in childcare settings.”
She added: “I was fortunate to receive one for Glennie's Childminding Services and have done the training should I ever need to use it.
“I really wanted to help the foundation and thought the toddler walk along the seafront in Tywyn would be a great way to raise awareness and raise money for this vital piece of equipment.
“It would mean so much for us to raise a significant amount of money to support the foundation by helping them purchase even more of these devices for other childcare settings.
“I am delighted that approximately 40 children with some of their families came along today, not only from Glennie's, but we had a group from Tywyn Baptist Church with us and also the toddler group from Llanegryn, Cylch Meithrin Llanegryn, joined us on the walk.
“We've all enjoyed it - the toddlers called it 'having a party' and were wearing their homemade crowns, waving their balloons and just loved being out in the somewhat blustery fresh air together!
“We finished the walk at the park where they all received a medal for their hard work, and then we enjoyed our feast of fruit and cakes!
“A big thank you must go to Co-op in Tywyn for providing a lot of the welcome cakes and fresh fruit for us at the end of the walk - very much appreciated!
“So far I am thrilled to say that we have raised £1,200 for the Oliver Steeper Foundation, with more donations still coming in.
“Thank you to all my toddlers’ parents, and to everyone who has supported us, walked with us, sponsored the children, donated refreshments and have generally just come along today to support us. It means so much. Every donation - big or small - will protect the lives of our little ones.
“Lastly, to all the children, who are the real reason behind the walk. They did a fabulous job."
“Thank you, from Glennie's Childminding and her little people.”
