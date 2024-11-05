A 23-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply class A & B drugs.
The arrest on Sunday night in Bangor following a detailed investigation as a result of community concerns around drug dealing in the area.
A police spokesperson said: “Officers encountered a man of interest acting suspiciously in the Beach Road area of Bangor last night. The man made off, but was quickly detained by the team and found to be in possession of a significant amount of suspected class A and B drugs, in addition to a quantity of cash.
“The man was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply class A & B drugs and remains in police custody whilst our enquiries are ongoing.”