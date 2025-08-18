Gwynedd police are growing increasingly concerned for a man missing since July.
North Wales Police have released an image of the man, called Robert, and are appealing for help to find him.
A post on the police force’s Facebook page says: “We have growing concerns for 59-year-old Robert, who has been missing from the Deiniolen area since 13 July 2025.
“He is described as around 5ft 11, bald, and is believed to have a black spaniel with him.
“Anyone with information about their whereabouts is urged to get in touch with officers on 101, or via the website, quoting reference: 52576.”
