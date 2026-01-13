Two of Gwynedd’s police dogs have been praised for their efforts after teaming up to assist HGC Uned Plismona'r Ffyrdd / NWP Roads Policing Unit.
Keo and Geordie jumped in to action following a report of a stolen vehicle from HGC Gogledd Gwynedd / NWP Gwynedd North.
PD Geordie was on hand to support his Roads Crime colleagues as Tactical Pursuit and Containment (TPAC) tactics were placed on the vehicle.
“His presence made doubley-sure the occupants didn’t think about running!” a North Wales Police spokesperson said.
“Next up was PD Keo, one of our Drugs, Cash and Firearms Detection Dogs who searched the vehicle and found evidence of drug use within. Great work both!” the spokesperson added.
