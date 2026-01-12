Gwynedd Council has launched a bilingual for neurodivergent people of all ages.
'Niwro Cymru' offers information, activities, details of local events, support and other resources.
Developed through discussions with Gwynedd youngsters and their families to create the content, key features, and logo design of the app, it includes subtle animation, haptic feedback and non-disruptive sounds, offline content to reduce data costs for users, accessibility contrast, design and 'text to speech'.
Cllr Menna Trenholme, Cabinet Member for Children and Supporting Families, said: "This app is an important step forward in recognising, celebrating, and supporting neurodiversity across our communities. As a council we are committed to improving our provision here in Gwynedd and we are confident this will be a valuable tool for families to access information, activities and support.
"The app is designed with children in mind; from the bright, calm and friendly design to the fact that it's easy to navigate whether you're parents, carers, siblings or professionals.
"Working together with our partners is very important and I would like to thank the North Wales Regional Partnership Board for investing in this innovative software, and making it possible to realise the vision with the app – the first of its kind in the field available in Welsh alongside English."
A spokesperson for the National Neurodivergence Team added: “We are delighted to see the launch of Niwro Cymru, an innovative and inclusive resource that truly reflects the voices of neurodivergent people and their families.
“This bilingual app is a significant step forward in promoting accessibility, celebrating neurodiversity, and ensuring that communities in north Wales have the tools they need to thrive.
“We are proud to support this initiative and commend Gwynedd’s Autism Team for their collaborative approach and commitment to creating a supportive digital space for all.”
You can download the app for free.
For more, visit www.gwynedd.llyw.cymru/autism
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.