Speaking at a meeting of the Dyfed-Powys police and crime panel, the force’s police and crime commissioner Dafydd Llywelyn said: “I say this every year, it is with a heavy heart that I take that level of precept rise to the public. I am acutely aware of the pressure on the public purse and on the communities that ultimately I serve, but it is to ensure the force has a balanced budget and there is sufficient scope within that to modernise the service where possible and deal with the challenges ahead.”