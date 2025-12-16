Police are to increase patrols over the festive period in a bid to make communities feel safer.
During what it calls a Winter of Action, Dyfed-Powys Police will focus on hotspots in a bid to reduce town centre criminality, shop theft, street crime and anti-social behaviour with targeted patrols, engagement with local businesses and operations.
In Ceredigion, Aberystwyth and Lampeter have been identified as areas where increased patrols are needed.
These operations continue into the night-time economy, with the campaign also including steps to tackle violence against women and girls and alcohol related anti-social behaviour and violence.
Supporting the campaign is also Operation Ivydene.
Dyfed-Powys Police, with support from the Office of the Police and Crime Commissioner, received almost half a million pounds in 2024, to combat antisocial behaviour (ASB) across the force area in a dedicated response. During year one, it delivered over 12,000 hours of dedicated patrols in hot spot areas, with reports of ASB reduced by 40%.
Building on the success of year one, Operation Ivydene’s second year commenced this autumn. Inspector Darren Crockford said: “Our aim is to build upon what we have gathered and learned from year one. Whilst we are still working towards the original aim of reducing ASB, there is now an added emphasis on reducing serious violent crime, knife crime and retail crime.
“So far, over 2,050 hours of patrols have taken place across our hotspots, with over 70% of those patrols including engaging with businesses, charities and third sector organisations.” Operation Ivydene now operates in Aberystwyth and Lampeter in Ceredigion; Ammanford, Carmarthen and Llanelli in Carmarthenshire; Haverfordwest, Milford Haven and Pembroke in Pembrokeshire and Newtown and Llandrindod Wells in Powys.
Community engagement remains key to the success of the operation. During the first year of Operation Ivydene, over 6300 surveys were conducted with our communities. Inspector Crockford continued: “Our survey responses have been key in capturing how our communities feel. Providing us with invaluable data to understand and address the concerns of those working and living in the hotspot areas.”
From high streets, to highways, our Roads Policing Units are taking to the roads this festive season, patrolling with a focus on drink and drug driving.
But speeding, using a mobile phone, not wearing a seatbelt, driving without due care, and driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs can all lead to fatal and serious collisions - and are the most frequently reported causes of a fatal collision, known as the ‘Fatal 5’.
A police spokesperson added: “In Dyfed-Powys we police more than 8,500 miles of roads. It is only by working together we can promote safer driving on every single one of them to improve road safety and ultimately help save lives.
“This is a particularly poignant time of year, but at any time, if you’re driving, don’t feel pressured into making any choices you’ll regret. The responsibility to remain safe and sober behind the wheel lies with you.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.