Police have launched an investigation after vehicles were driven onto a protected site in the Cambrian Mountains.
Dyfed-Powys Police says: "Our Rural Crime Team Officers are investigating a report of heritage crime at Cwmystwyth Mines.
"The incident was discovered on Friday 11 April.
"Vehicles have been unlawfully driven onto a Site of Special Scientific Interest causing ground disturbance.
"Heritage crime is any unlawful activity which harms historic assets including buildings, monuments, parks, gardens and landscapes.
"Some of these assets are protected by specific criminal offences but heritage crime often takes the form of ‘general’ offences such as theft, criminal damage, anti-social behaviour which are equally damaging to historic assets.”
Anyone with information is asked to contact 101.