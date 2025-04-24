Police are investigating after an elderly man was knocked from his scooter following a collision with a vehicle outside a doctor's surgery.
The incident occurred in Llanybydder at around 10.30am on Tuesday, 15 April.
It was reported that a blue vehicle collided with a mobility scooter at the entrance to the surgery, causing the elderly rider to be knocked from his scooter, injuring him and damaging the scooter.
He was taken to hospital by family and returned home the same day.
Following the incident, police say the driver parked in the surgery car park and did not report the collision.
Officers are now appealing for information that could help them identify the driver of the vehicle.
Anyone with information is asked to contact 101.