There is still no update from investigators six months after a £42million cocaine haul washed up on Cardigan Bay beaches.
On the morning of Saturday, 1 October, a potentially historic haul of the substance came shore in packages on Tanybwlch beach in Aberystwyth.
Several others then washed up along the coastline in places like Tywyn – but it is still not known how many and in which locations.
The National Crime Agency – the UK’s FBI – responded to the Cambrian News’ questions last week.
We once again asked if there was any new information and an NCA spokesperson told us: “No update at present.”