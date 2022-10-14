Investigators value Cardigan Bay cocaine find at over £40 million
INVESTIGATORS say around 1,200 kilos of cocaine have been recovered from beaches along Cardigan Bay in the last two weeks – with a wholesale value of more than £40 million.
Officers from the National Crime Agency are assisting Dyfed-Powys Police with its investigation following the discovery of packages of cocaine washed up on beaches in and around Aberystwyth.
Speaking to the Cambrian News, an NCA spokesperson said: “The NCA continues to work closely with Dyfed Powys Police around the consignment which washed up on the beach earlier this month.
“Forensic work continues on the substance found in the bags, but we believe it to be cocaine weighing approximately 1,200 kilos.
“This amount would have a wholesale value of approximately £42 million.
“Our investigation continues and we reiterate to the public that if they find anything suspicious on the beaches, please contact police.”
The first suspicious packages were found by a dog walker on Tanybwlch beach on Saturday, 1 October.
30 packages, with Dior branding, were found on the beach, tied to a string of makeshift buoys on the stone beach.
Police and other agencies continue to scour the bay and confirmed earlier this week that more packages had washed ashore ‘in a number of places along the coast’.
A Dyfed-Powys Police spokesperson said: “This has been a significant operation so far, which has involved a large amount of resources both from Dyfed-Powys, neighbouring forces and partner agencies.
“Since the discovery of a number of packages of what we suspect to be cocaine, ground, aerial and marine crews have all been dispatched to monitor the area in case there were further items at sea.
“We are aware that the public have seen a higher presence of police in the area than usual, and we would like to thank them for their vigilance, patience and support.
“The police presence will continue over the coming days, and we repeat our message that anyone who finds a package – or knows someone who has – should contact us immediately.
“The contents shouldn’t be touched, and partner agencies have been briefed on the risks associated with the possession of this find.”
Work is ongoing to establish how the bundles came to land ashore here and who they may belong to.
