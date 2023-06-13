Commenting on the callout Lifeboat Operations Manager, Geraint Wheeler, said: “We are grateful for the vigilance of the caller reporting their concerns for the two paddle boarders, given strong offshore winds. The RNLI have seen an increase in the numbers of calls to paddleboarders as the sport increases in popularity and significant number are to people who have been blown or swept out to sea. If you find yourself in difficulty at the coast, please call 999 and ask for the coastguard."