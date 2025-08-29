A man has been charged with indecent exposure following an incident at Morfa Bychan.
North Wales Police say the arrest was made following an incident on the afternoon of Wednesday, 27 August.
“A male from the Flintshire area was arrested and taken to our custody unit in Caernarfon,” a police spokesperson said.
Following consultation with the Crown Prosecution Service, the male was charged with indecent exposure and other public order offences.
He remains in police custody and will appear before the court today.
