A man has been taken to hospital with serious injuries following a crash on the A470.
North Wales Police said they were called to the scene of the crash, in Gwynedd, at 4pm on Monday, 25 August.
They said the collision involved two vehicles, and the road remained closed for over six hours .
A North Wales Police spokesperson told the Cambrian News: “We received a call at 4pm on Monday 25 August to reports of a two-vehicle collision on the A470 at Trawsfynydd, Blaenau Ffestiniog.
“The road was closed whilst emergency services attended which subsequently resulted in a man being taken to hospital with serious injuries.
“The road reopened at around 10.20pm.”
Drivers were urged to avoid the area during the road closure.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.