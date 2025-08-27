North Wales Police and Crime Commissioner Andy Dunbobbin visited Pêl-Rwyd Blaenau Ffestiniog to see how funding from his Summer Sports Fund has benefitted members.
The fund was created to provide sporting activities for youngsters and combat anti-social behaviour during the school holidays. It was open to providers from across North Wales and 17 organisations benefitted from the £25,000 allocated.
Pêl-Rwyd Blaenau Ffestiniog received funding for summer workshops to teach youngsters about netball. Weekly free, friendly, fun sessions looked at the basics of netball and the importance of teamwork. The sessions also helped keep young people focused on developing their sporting skills while away from school and enabled them to make new friends over the summer.
Mr Dunbobbin said: “My plan for fighting crime in North Wales focuses on supporting communities. ASB can have a detrimental effect on a local area and I am committed to preventing it.
“The Summer Sports Fund is a great example of how an initiative can help bring communities together and work to help reduce the risk of ASB in an area during the summer months by providing a positive outlet for young people’s energy.
“As such, it was a pleasure to visit Blaenau Ffestiniog and meet the coaches and youngsters of Pêl-Rwyd Blaenau Ffestiniog. It is an excellent example of how my Summer Sports Fund has helped young people across North Wales with an opportunity to stay active, develop valuable life skills, build positive relationships and learn about new sports.
A Pêl-Rwyd Blaenau Ffestiniog spokesperson said: “The funding has helped us continue netball sessions throughout the school holidays for free, for which we are extremely grateful. It has been lovely seeing different girls come each week and enjoy taking part and playing with new and old friends.”
To learn more about Pêl-rwyd Blaenau Ffestiniog visit their Facebook page.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.