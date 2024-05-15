A man has been taken to hospital following a fall from the cliffs at Constitution hill on Wednesday morning.
Emergency services were called to the scene at around 5.50am on Wednesday morning, 15 May.
This is the second call to the Constitution Hill area on the northern end of Aberystwyth in as many weeks, following the sudden death of a man near to Constitution Hill on Monday, 6 May.
Following the call out on Wednesday morning, a spokesperson for Dyfed-Powys Police said: "Police were called to the Constitution Hill area of Aberystwyth, at approximately 5.50am this morning 15 May, due to concerns for the safety of a man who had fallen from a cliff.
"Police and other emergency services attended the scene.
"The man was conveyed to hospital by ambulance."
HM Coastguard teams from Aberystwyth and Borth were also called to the scene, along with Aberystwyth fire crews and the ambulance service.
HM Coastguard said: "Team members assisted with packaging casualty and then carried off the beach to the awaiting ambulance for onward care."
Speaking following the death on 6 May, police said they were investigating the circumstances surrounding the sudden death, which was being treated as 'unexplained'.