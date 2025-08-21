“Crucially, the 10-year Asset Strategy is carefully planned and its affordability assessed in detail. This requires a great deal of prioritisation to ensure that the Council does not borrow more than it can afford. Borrowing is an essential tool in managing the Council’s long-term cash flow, and Cyngor Gwynedd holds more long-term investment than it holds in borrowing. As an illustration to put the situation in context, on 31st December 2024, the Council held £97.4m of borrowing and £161.9m of investments. However, early repayment of debt is usually financially prohibitive due to early repayment charges, but we will do this when prudent.”