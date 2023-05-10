A MID Wales fast food restaurant was evacuated this morning after a faulty drinks machine activated a carbon monoxide alarm.
Firefighters were called to the McDonald’s restaurant in Newtown at 8.14am this morning (Wednesday) after a carbon monoxide alarm was activated.
The fast-food restaurant was evacuated as a result.
In a statement, Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service said: “We can confirm that Newtown Fire Station were called to the McDonalds Restaurant in Newtown at 8:14am on Wednesday 10 May.
“Carbon Monoxide alarm was activated, with all staff and customers evacuated on arrival.
“Two Breathing Apparatus were used as a precautionary measure as well as a Gas Monitor used to carry out the investigation.
“A faulty drinks machine was removed as the cause of the alarm.
“The crew left the scene safe at 9:11am.”