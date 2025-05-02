Groups in Llanbrynmair, Carno, Caersws, Trefeglwys, Dwyriw and Llanerfyl community council areas are encouraged to apply for the Windfall scheme, aiming to support groups looking to pursue projects in energy efficiency and renewable energy.
The grant can be used for low-carbon, shared, community and active travel initiatives, along with educational activities in pursuit of sustainable development.
Past projects awarded the grant from Windfall, otherwise known as the Mid Wales Community Energy Trust, include village halls, community buildings, football clubs, energy cooperatives, training organisations and climate action groups.
Chair of Windfall, Andy Bull, said: “We’re delighted to announce this second round of funding under our new arrangements.
“I’d like to encourage community groups to pitch in and apply for grants that could make a tangible difference to local people, especially those around the Carno wind farm and those that operate at least partially in Welsh.
“Perhaps it’s about installing renewable energy measures or maybe a project that will lower a community’s carbon footprint - we’re open to considering a wide range of proposals.”
Other community groups around Montgomeryshire, but not in the six target areas, can apply for grants of up to £10,000.
Mid Wales Community Energy Trust aims to link income from renewable energy with rural regeneration through sustainable energy projects.
The grants use money donated from energy developers, including Amegni Ltd, which owns Carno Wind Farm.
The deadline for applications is 16 June.
A further funding round will be announced in August 2025.
Find out more about the grants and how to apply on their website www.windfall.wales or for queries, email [email protected]