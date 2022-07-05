Meeting over bad behaviour

A MEETING has been held to tackle anti-social behaviour in Criccieth.

North Wales Police (NWP) Neighbourhood Policing Team held the joint meeting with British Transport Police officers, Network Rail, Gwynedd Council Maritime Unit, the Coastguard, Gwynedd Council CCTV, Criccieth Town Council and Dylan’s Restaurant to work closely to prevent and tackle anti-social behaviour on the esplanade and beach area.

“NWP have been forward deploying officers on the weekends and we are pleased to say that there have not been any incidents reported since 27 May,” a spokesperson for NWL Gwynedd South said.