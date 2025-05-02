This year, HAHAV Aberystwyth’s Caffi Cofion dementia group will have a tea party on 8 May from 2pm-4pm at Plas Antaron, Cilgerran’s Rhosygilwen will mark the anniversary from 7.30pm on Thursday, 8 May, with traditional food, memories, singing around the piano, and vintage hits with The Hornettes. In Gwynedd, Criccieth Memorial Hall and Town Council organised a commemoration afternoon on Sunday, 4 May, with music from Llandudno Swing Band.