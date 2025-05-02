When VE Day was announced on 8 May, 1945, the ‘Cambrian News’ produced a special edition on the day, reflecting the importance of the occasion.
A picture of the King and Queen appeared above the headline, ‘Peace in Europe’. The page cost threepence and proceeds from the sale of it went to the Welcome Home Fund.
Street parties were held in celebration, and the National Library of Wales in Aberystwyth has wonderful pictures of parties in Aberystwyth’s Lisburne Terrace and Powell Street. Eighty-years later, the date still holds a special place in our hearts and much is being done to mark the anniversary.
This year, HAHAV Aberystwyth’s Caffi Cofion dementia group will have a tea party on 8 May from 2pm-4pm at Plas Antaron, Cilgerran’s Rhosygilwen will mark the anniversary from 7.30pm on Thursday, 8 May, with traditional food, memories, singing around the piano, and vintage hits with The Hornettes. In Gwynedd, Criccieth Memorial Hall and Town Council organised a commemoration afternoon on Sunday, 4 May, with music from Llandudno Swing Band.
Eighty years on, our war heroes are remembered with pride throughout the ‘Cambrian News’ region and beyond.