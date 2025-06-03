A man missing from Birmingham could be in the Cambrian News region.
Wolverhampton police are appealing for help to find 41-year-old William, missing from Harborne, Birmingham.
"We want to make sure he's okay,” they said in a social media post on 24 May.
The post went on: “William went missing on Friday, 9 May and we've been carrying out enquiries to locate him.
“We understand he may have travelled to the Wolverhampton or Shrewsbury areas and was last seen wearing grey shorts, a grey t shirt, black body warmer and was carrying a rucksack.
“If you can help with information about where William is, call 999 quoting PID 1453910. Thank you.”
Police updated the appeal on 30 May, saying: “This is a renewed appeal in relation to our previous post regarding William who went missing on 9 May.
“We have captured footage which captures William on a train at Machynlleth Station, the train arrives on platform 2. This is on the 9 May at around 12:46 hrs.
“He is sitting on a table seat and there are others on this table and it is unclear to see who these persons are.
“We are asking those who may have been on the 10:22 Transport for Wales service from Birmingham New Street to Aberystwyth on Friday, 9 May, especially those persons who were sitting on that table with William, can you please make contact with us as a matter of urgency on 999 quoting PID 1453910.”
