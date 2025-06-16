Cello and piano will come together for a benefit concert in Aberystwyth this month.
The Friends of Musicfest will hold the concert at Holy Trinity Church, Aberystwyth on Friday, 27 June (7.30pm).
Cellist Guy Johnston and pianist Tom Poster have performed together for over two decades at venues all over the world and have been frequent guests at Musicfest – held in Aberystwyth every July.
Both are laureates of the BBC Young Musician of the Year Competition, enjoying highly regarded international careers and praised for the range of their repertoire and versatility of their interpretations.
Their concert programme includes works by Bach, Saint Saens, Martinu and Beethoven.
Entry is free but donations are welcome towards music bursaries for students attending this year’s Musicfest Summer School.
