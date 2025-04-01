A mid Wales man who was last seen at Alicante airport on Saturday has been found.
An appeal was launched after Jason Taylor, 36, from Powys, was due to fly to Birmingham at 10.30am on Saturday following a stag weekend with friends, but never boarded his flight.
His wife Maria Taylor told the Spanish Eye that police obtained CCTV from the airport after it emerged he had suffered in an issue with his boarding pass.
Issuing an update on Tuesday, Dyfed-Powys Police said Jason had been found and his with his family