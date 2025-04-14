Police searching for a pair of missing teenagers have confirmed they were spotted in Aberystwyth on Friday evening.
Isabelle and Daniel, both 16 and from the Cardigan area, were reported missing from their homes on Monday, 7 April.
The teenagers were spotted in Llandudno on Thursday last week asking for directions to Dolgellau.
Dyfed-Powys Police said on Monday evening that there had been a new confirmed sighting of the two in Aberystwyth on Friday, 11 April at 12.30pm.
It is believed that the two caught the T1 bus that departed at 12.36pm.
Isabelle is described as 5ft 3 and usually has blonde hair, however she may have dyed her hair to a darker colour. She was last seen wearing a black parker style coat with fur edge, grey jogging bottoms, carrying a large black backpack.
Daniel is described to be 6ft 1 with short dark brown hair, with shaved sides. In the most recent sighting, Daniel is described as wearing a black baseball cap with white markings on the front. He was also wearing dark blue jeans, black t-shirt, and a black collared coat, carrying a large camping backpack, which is black, red and grey.
Both are believed to have taken a change of clothes with them and may now be wearing something different.
It is believed that they have taken camping equipment with them and have connections to the Gloucestershire, Merseyside and North Wales areas.
Their families are increasingly concerned for their safety and welfare and eagerly await their safe return home.
If you have seen Isabelle and Daniel, or have information about their whereabouts, please, let police know online, by emailing [email protected] or phoning 101, quoting reference 141 of April 7.