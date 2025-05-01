Volunteers at Blood Bikes Wales have thanked Aberystwyth Golf Club after they were chosen as the captain’s charity for 2024.
Martin Lewis, the outgoing Aberystwyth Golf Club Captain chose Bloodbikes Wales as his charity to support during his term as Captain.
Mr Lewis said: "Last year (2024) I was honoured to serve as the Captain of Aberystwyth Golf Club.
“ I had a very successful and enjoyable year, thanks to the incredible support from my fellow golf members, friends & family.
“Together we managed to raise over £4000.00 for my chosen charity, Bloodbikes Wales, which provides an invaluable service to the people of Ceredigion & beyond.
“The total was boosted by a very generous donation by Barry Crawford, past Captain of the Golf Club, in memory of his late wife Linda.
“I am very grateful to everyone who contributed & supported this very worthy cause.”
Bloodbikes ( Aberystwyth Group) said they would like to express our most sincere thanks to Martin for his support, adding “We just couldn't continue to offer the service we do to the Hywel Dda Health Board without it.
“Diolch yn Fawr Martin.”