On Saturday 17 May the Hub is hosting a Repair, Share and Repurpose day at Aberystwyth Bandstand in a bid to save clothes and household items from landfill.
Attendees can bring their pre-loved festival clothes to find a new home and, in return, find a new festival wardrobe ahead of the 2025 season.
Local artist Megan ElinorArt will also be hosting a festival headband making workshop and maker Maeve Moran will teach attendees to crochet their own water bottle and phone carriers.
Eco Hub co-ordinator Claire Anthony said: “We wanted to run a fun community clothes swap at the beginning of the summer as we realise how expensive getting your festival outfit together can be and how much of that clothing comes from fast fashion streams; worn little before being discarded into landfill, often in developing nations.
“Reusing, upcycling, sharing and repairing are simple, accessible acts that bring people together in fun and creative ways and allow them to address global problems on a local level.”
The day will begin with a Repair Cafe from 11-1pm where residents can bring their household items to be repaired by Eco Hub Aber’s cache of expert volunteer repairers.
The Festival Clothes Swap will be from 1-4pm along with the workshops.
Director of Eco Hub Aber, Kate Rolt said: “We would like to encourage everyone to repair items, and the cafe is a way to start.
“We always welcome new volunteer repairers - if you have a specialist skill or are more of an ‘all rounder’, get in touch with us and be part of the repair movement.”
The Repair Cafe and Festival Clothes Swap are free to attend and workshops are £5 per person, bookable in advance by emailing [email protected]