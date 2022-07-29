More CCTV cameras to be installed in Aberystwyth to tackle drugs and anti-social behaviour
FOUR new CCTV cameras will be placed in Aberystwyth “as an intervention to mitigate issues including drug misuse and anti-social behaviour (ASB) in the town”, the Dyfed-Powys Police and Crime Commissioner has said.
Commissioner Dafydd Llywelyn – who has attended public meetings over concerns in the South Road area of the town - plans to increase the number of CCTV cameras in Aberystwyth after securing funding of almost £300,000 “that will deliver a series of initiatives that aim to ensure safer streets within towns and communities across the Dyfed-Powys area.”
Mr Llywelyn said the new camera would be installed “as an intervention to mitigate issues including drug misuse and anti-social behaviour (ASB) in the town.”
The £292,741 in total funding will also purchase 14 CCTV rapid deployment units aimed at not only tackling ASB, but violence against women and girls issues and acquisitive crime; funding for a Youth Support Service Interventions Co-ordinator based in Carmarthenshire County Council ; the Hollie Guard Extra app designed to protect users, focussed on young women and girls; the Community Champions’ education programme ; and ASB Help partnership training.
This latest funding secured by PCC Dafydd Llywelyn from the Home Office’s Safer Streets fund is in addition to the almost £500,000 that has already been secured by his Office through previous bids to the Safer Streets fund over the last two years.
Mr Llywelyn said: “I am extremely pleased to announce that we have been successful in securing this latest safer streets funding from the Home Office.
“We have worked closely with our partners to identify certain initiatives that will aim to ensure that our communities and streets are safe environments for residents.
“Over the last two years we have received almost £800,000 from the Home Office’s Safer Street Fund, which highlights our commitment to making streets safer for those in local communities, and to reducing crime and anti-social behaviour related issues, including violence against women and girls.
“Preventing harm to individuals and communities caused through crime, anti-social behaviour and vulnerability is one of my three key priorities, and the safer streets funding supports us significantly to work collaboratively with partners to address these issues.”
