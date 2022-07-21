Motorcyclist dies following Bow Street incident

By Dylan Davies   |   News editor   |
Thursday 21st July 2022 12:27 pm
@dylandavies1
[email protected]
Share
Air ambulance Bow Street
Ambulance, police and Wales Air Ambulance on the scene near Bow Street on Wednesday (Supplied )

Subscribe newsletter

Subscribe to our email and get updates right in your inbox.

Police have confirmed this afternoon that a motorcyclist has died following an incident on the A487 in Bow Street on Wednesday.

Emergency services were called to the scene at around 1pm on Wednesday, 20 July, with the Wales Air Ambulance landing in university fields near the Penrhyncoch junction.

A spokesperson for Dyfed-Powys Police has this afternoon confirmed that a motorcyclist in his 70s died at the scene.

The spokesperson said: “We were called to reports of a collision involving one motorcycle on the A487 in Bow Street at shortly before 1pm on Wednesday, 20 July.

“Tragically, the motorcyclist, a man in his 70s, died at the scene.

“His next of kin and HM Coroner have been informed.”

Anyone with information that could help officers with their investigation is asked to report it to PS 639 Paul Owen-Williams at Dyfed-Powys Police, either online at https://bit.ly/DPPContactOnline, by emailing [email protected], or by calling 101.

If you are deaf, hard of hearing, or speech impaired text the non-emergency number on 07811 311 908. Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555111, or visiting crimestoppers-uk.org.

As we continue to protect and grow quality local journalism, Cambrian News is considering experimenting in the future with some form of paid-for content on our website.

If you’d like to help shape how that may look and secure some free credits if we do go live then please register  here.

More About:

Bow StreetWales Air AmbulanceDyfed-Powys PolicePenrhyncoch
Share

Comments

To leave a comment you need to create an account. |

All comments 0