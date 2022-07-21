Motorcyclist dies following Bow Street incident

Ambulance, police and Wales Air Ambulance on the scene near Bow Street on Wednesday ( Supplied )

Police have confirmed this afternoon that a motorcyclist has died following an incident on the A487 in Bow Street on Wednesday.

Emergency services were called to the scene at around 1pm on Wednesday, 20 July, with the Wales Air Ambulance landing in university fields near the Penrhyncoch junction.

A spokesperson for Dyfed-Powys Police has this afternoon confirmed that a motorcyclist in his 70s died at the scene.

The spokesperson said: “We were called to reports of a collision involving one motorcycle on the A487 in Bow Street at shortly before 1pm on Wednesday, 20 July.

“Tragically, the motorcyclist, a man in his 70s, died at the scene.

“His next of kin and HM Coroner have been informed.”

Anyone with information that could help officers with their investigation is asked to report it to PS 639 Paul Owen-Williams at Dyfed-Powys Police, either online at https://bit.ly/DPPContactOnline, by emailing [email protected], or by calling 101.