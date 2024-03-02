POLICE have launched an investigation following the death of a teenage boy in Lampeter on Friday.
Dyfed-Powys Police say they are 'investigating the circumstances surrounding the sudden death of a 15-year-old boy at a location near Lampeter on Friday afternoon, 1 March 2024'.
A police spokesperson added: "The family is being supported by specialist officers.
"The death is not being treated as suspicious and a report will be prepared for H.M.Coroner.
"We are aware of concern in the community, however as an investigation is ongoing we would ask that support is given to the family by not speculating on the circumstances surrounding the death."