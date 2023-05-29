A MOTORCYCLIST has died following a collision on the A493 near Tywyn earlier today (Monday).
Police are appealing for information following the fatal collision that occurred at around 9.15am this morning, which closed the road between the Llanegryn junction and the Bryncrug junction.
A spokesperson for North Wales Police said: "At 9:17am we were contacted by the Welsh Ambulance Service reporting a two-vehicle collision on the A493 between Bryncrug and Llanegryn involving a white Vauxhall Adam and a Suzuki motorcycle.
"The emergency services attended, however despite their best efforts, the male motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.
"The Coroner has been informed.
"The driver of the Vauxhall sustained minor injuries."
Sergeant Jason Diamond of the Roads Policing Unit is appealing for witnesses. He said: “I offer my sincere condolences to the motorcyclist’s family. They will now be supported by a specially trained Family Liaison Officer.
“I am appealing to anybody who may have witnessed the collision or anyone who was travelling along the A493 shortly before 9:15am and who may have dash cam footage to contact us as soon as possible.
“The road remains closed whilst we carry out our initial investigation and I’d like to thank the local community and motorists for their continued patience.”
Anyone with information is asked to contact us via the website or by calling 101, quoting reference number A080981.