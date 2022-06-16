Motorcyclist hospitalised following three-vehicle crash on railway crossing

The collision occurred on the railway crossing in Llanbadarn Fawr ( Peter Trimming )

A MOTORCYCLIST has been taken to hospital following a three-vehicle collsion on the level crossing in Llanbadarn Fawr earlier today.

The A44 was closed for a number of hours following the incident at around 1pm today.

This evening, a spokesperson for Dyfed-Powys Police said: “Dyfed-Powys Police attended a three vehicle road traffic collision which occurred at about 1pm today, Thursday 16 June 2022, on the level crossing in Llanbadarn Fawr, Aberystwyth.

“The vehicles involved were a Scania lorry, a blue Renault car and an orange and white Suzuki motorbike.

“The male rider of the motorbike has been taken to hospital.

“The road was closed and now reopened.”

The collision led to the cancellation of trains in and out of Aberystwyth, with services starting from Machynlleth.

Transport for Wales said: “Due to a road accident at a level crossing between Bow Street and Aberystwyth some lines are blocked. This service will be started from Machynlleth. Sorry for any disappointment.”

Rail services have now resumed as normal.

A spokesperson for the Wales Air Ambulance confirmed that a person was airlifted to Morriston Hospital in Swansea following the collision. In a statement, they said: “I can confirm that the Wales Air Ambulance Charity attended an incident in the Aberystwyth area this afternoon (16/06/22).

“Our Welshpool-based crew were mobile at 13:14 and arrived on scene at 13:35.

“Following treatment from our on-board consultant and critical care practitioner, we airlifted the patient to Morriston Hospital in Swansea. Our involvement concluded at 16:18.”

Anyone who witnessed the incident or anyone with information that could help officers with their investigation is asked to report it to Dyfed-Powys Police, either online at: https://bit.ly/DPPContactOnline, by emailing [email protected], or by calling 101. If you are deaf, hard of hearing, or speech impaired text the non-emergency number on 07811 311 908.