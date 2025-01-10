RESCUERS were called to the aid of a man, woman and their dog who became lost on a Gwynedd mountain in freezing conditions.
With snow covering the ground and sub-zero temperatures, the team headed into the hills after receiving a call.
The team at South Snowdonia Search and Rescue were called at 2.35pm on Thursday, 9 January, to help walkers on Carnedd y Filiast.
A spokesperson for the rescue team said: “The walkers had set off early in the morning and hoped to have been back before it got dark.
“Unfortunately, they lost their way and we’re now wandering through deep snow in freezing conditions. As darkness was approaching, no head torches and limited phone battery, they made the decision to call for mountain rescue.
“A small team was deployed and with the guidance of the callout coordinator over the phone, the walkers and the team met, then the team was able to take them down safely.
“Everyone and the dog was fine and looking forward to get home and warming up.”
The team has issued some safety advice for anyone venturing into the hills.
They are that you make sure you pack your rucksack appropriately, even if you think you not likely to use that particular item.
SSSART also suggest packing a head torch, even if you think you will be back before it gets dark.
Make sure you’re competent enough to do mountains in winter conditions and you have the right equipment.
And most importantly, the team say, do not hesitate to call mountain rescue if you think you might be in danger, we’re here to help.
South Snowdonia Search & Rescue Team consists of over 30 people who come together to assist North Wales Police in the event of mountain emergencies and searches for missing or vulnerable people in lowland and built-up areas.