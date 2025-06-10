A Gwynedd climate scientist has been included in the list of the UK’s most influential environmental professionals.
Dr Iestyn Woolway is a climate scientist at Bangor University.
The Natural Environment Research Council (NERC) Independent Research Fellow based at the university’s School of Ocean Sciences has been named in the ENDS Report Power List for 2025 because of his work shaping the science on environmental issues.
According to the ENDS website, the list acknowledges “the nation’s top green campaigners, unsung heroes, public sector professionals, lawyers, consultants, private sector pioneers, academics and influencers”.
Those who make the prestigious list are nominated by their colleagues, clients and competitors.
Dr Woolway’s ground-breaking work describes the effects of climate warming on lakes worldwide, including shifts in seasonal timing, stratification, ice-cover and heatwaves.
It bridges oceanography (the scientific study of the ocean) and limnology (the study of inland aquatic ecosystems such as rivers and lakes), and uses innovative approaches to examine the effects of climate change on natural waters.
Dr Woolway’s research, particularly on lake heatwaves, deoxygenation, and climate velocity, has reshaped how scientists understand the physical and ecological consequences of climate change on freshwater systems.
The ENDS Report is a specialist magazine for environmental professionals, delivering news, analysis and reference across the carbon, environmental and sustainability agenda.
Dr Woolway said: “I am delighted to be named as part of the ENDS Report Power List 2025. In the face of climate change it is absolutely vital to continue progress on advancing scientific understanding of freshwater ecosystems. This area of research is becoming increasingly critical for the sustainability of our planet.”
Speaking on behalf of Bangor University, Professor Paul Spencer, Pro-Vice-Chancellor for Research at the Gwynedd based university said: “Many congratulations to Iestyn on receiving this recognition for his exceptional contributions to climate science.
“He is a pioneer in the field of limnology, and in addition to that he has demonstrated a commitment to mentoring early career aquatic scientists.
“Thanks to his groundbreaking and influential research we are deepening our understanding of the impact of climate change on freshwater systems.”
Dr Woolway received a PhD in Physical Limnology from University College London, UK (2015), and MSc in Applied Physical Oceanography from Bangor University (2011) and a BSc in Ocean Sciences (1st) from Bangor University (2010)
