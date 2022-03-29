New home for Cardigan Bay ambulance crews

AMBULANCE crews in Cardigan Bay have moved to a state-of-the-art new home.

Crews previously based in a Portakabin at New Quay Fire Station have now moved into a new facility in nearby Aberaeron.

The 1,700 square foot building at Hywel Dda University Health Board’s Minaeron complex includes a two-bay ambulance area, garage, kitchen, rest room, showers and desk space.

Catrin Convery, the Welsh Ambulance Service’s Locality Manager in Ceredigion, said: “Until recently, our New Quay crews were based out of a Portakabin but extensive storm damage meant our presence there was untenable.

“Since then, colleagues have been working out of locations across the county, so have been very much look forward to coming together once more and having a base to call their own.

“We’re thrilled now to have moved into the space, which delivers the fit-for-purpose facilities that colleagues deserve, which in turn means a better service for the people of Ceredigion.”

New crew room at the Aberaeron ambulance station ( WAST ) ( WAST )

The building’s refurbishment was completed by Swansea-based Edmunds Webster Ltd.

The move is part of a broader programme of work to modernise the trust’s estate, which recently has meant improvements in Tredegar, St Asaph, Swansea, Whitland, Llanidloes and Barry.

More new facilities in South Wales are also in the pipeline, including in the capital city where the Cardiff Area Ambulance Centre is also nearing completion.

The new facility will include a ‘make ready’ depot for the cleaning and re-stocking of ambulances, as well as an education centre and a hub for the Trust’s Cycle Response Unit.

Richard Davies, the Trust’s Assistant Director of Capital and Estates, said: “One of our key priorities as an organisation is to ensure our people have access to facilities that are safe, well maintained and fit-for-purpose and which allow them to serve communities to the best of their ability.

“A move to the Minaeron complex has also presented an opportunity to work more closely with our health board colleagues, with whom we already have an excellent working relationship.

“We’re grateful for their support in progressing this exciting project.”

Garage space at the new station ( WAST ) ( WAST )