RNLI lifeguards across Wales are issuing a safety warning ahead of what looks set to be another weekend of dry, settled weather across the country.
The charity’s lifeguards will return to an additional 12 beaches across Pembrokeshire and Ceredigion from Saturday 21 June.
Warm weather is expected to continue into this weekend and an increase in visitors to the coast is expected, so the RNLI is urging the public to visit a lifeguarded beach where possible.
From this Saturday, 21 June, beaches at Aberystwyth North and New Quay Harbour will be patrolled by RNLI lifeguards from this weekend, and will continue with weekend only cover until the 19 July when they will then run a daily service for the rest of the season.
Borth and Llangrannog are patrolled full time, whilst the other beaches in the county such as, Aberystwyth South, Tresaith and Aberporth will be patrolled on weekends only up until 19 July when they go live full time until 31 August.
In Pembrokeshire, RNLI lifeguard patrols will begin at Saundersfoot, Tenby North Tenby Castle, and Freshwater West between 10-6pm. Newport Sands, Poppit Sands, Newgale and Broad Haven will also be lifeguarded from this weekend.
A service is already in place at Whitesands, Newgale Central and Tenby South, which will continue.
Additional beaches across both counties including Nolton Haven, Clarach, Amroth and Coppet Hall will be lifeguarded from July.
A number of other beaches across Wales are lifeguarded. In Denbighshire, Rhyl and Prestatyn are patrolled on weekends only up until 29 June when they go live full time for the remainder of the season.
In Swansea, Aberavon, Langland and Caswell will continue to be patrolled every day, with Pembrey to be patrolled on weekends only up until 5 July when it goes live full time.
In Bridgend and the Vale of Glamorgan, Rest Bay, Coney Beach, Trecco Bay and Whitmore Bay are currently patrolled every day until the end of the season.
Chris Cousens RNLI Water Safety Lead said: "If you’re visiting the coast, remember to visit a lifeguarded beach. It's safest not to go into the water alone - the person you're with can help you stay safe and get help in the event of an emergency.
"If you unexpectedly find yourself in difficulty in the water, float to live. If you see anyone else in difficulty anywhere along the coast, call 999 or 112 and ask for the Coastguard."
To find your nearest lifeguarded beach visit: Lifeguarded Beaches - Find Your Nearest Lifeguarded Beach (rnli.org)
