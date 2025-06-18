Ceredigion MS Elin Jones has welcomed the extension of a High-Speed Broadband project and urged residents still without broadband to get in touch.
The Welsh Government hannounced the extension of the project, that aims to bring broadband to everyone, last week, and Ms Jones said she is eager to establish how many properties in Ceredigion are still without superfast broadband.
“I’m glad the Welsh Government has extended this scheme,” she said.
“Broadband stopped being a luxury many years ago, and as many patches of our area have little or no mobile signal, broadband is even more important to our daily lives here in Ceredigion.
“I ask everyone in Ceredigion without adequate broadband to contact me with their details.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.