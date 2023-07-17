A NIGHT of live music is being held in Aberystwyth next weekend to raise valuable funds for Blood Bikes Wales.
The event will take place on Saturday, 29 July at Park Avenue and will begin at 8pm.
All money raised will go towards keeping the Blood Bikes Wales volunteers on the road.
Blood Bikes Wales volunteers responded to more than 7,000 calls to assist the NHS last year, providing this free of charge service, its riders covered almost 360,000 miles.
Blood Bikes Wales say: “Calculations reveal that every £1 we spend providing our service saves the NHS £5 in transport costs.
“The money saved by the NHS can then be diverted into providing front line patient care and other essential services.
“Contrary to popular belief, Blood Bikes Wales is not part of the NHS and receives no funding. We are entirely dependent on public donations and sponsorship. That’s why your support is so important.
“As one of Blood Bikes Wales regional groups your local Hywel Dda North (Aberystwyth) volunteers are busy raising funds and riding in support of Bronglais, our other local hospitals, care and health centres, and the local community.
“Why not enjoy an evening of fun, live music entertainment whilst also helping to fund an essential, local voluntary service? Help us to continue doing what we do.”
The event will feature three live bands, Stix, Misha & The Kings and saving Emma.
All the money raised will be donated to Blood Bikes Wales.
Tickets can be purchased in advance from Andy's Records , Northgate St , Aberystwyth at a cost of £8.00.
Tickets can be purchased on the night at a cost of £10.00....